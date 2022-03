BEAUMONT, Texas — According to the Texas Tribune, less than 10 percent of registered Texas voters have cast a ballot in the primary elections. In Jefferson County, the numbers are slightly better with more than 14 percent of registered voters having already casted a ballot. While the Democratic and Republican parties are split on how Senate Bill 1 has impacted the election, they can agree that it is time for Southeast Texans to vote and let their voices be heard.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO