Mustangs go undefeated in conference for first time ever

By Fred Kelly
 4 days ago
Meridian's Josie Barriger dribbles past Beaverton's Alexis Grove during their game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Meridian Early College High School. Barriger had six assists Thursday as the Mustangs beat Clare to finish undefeated in the Jack Pine Conference for the first time. (Daily News file photo)

Meridian’s girls’ basketball team made history on Thursday night, going on the road to beat Clare 51-39 and finishing undefeated in the Jack Pine Conference for the first time.

"Everything starts with belief. Then, when you have a vision and you commit with relentless work ethic and consistency, anything can happen," said Meridian coach Tanner Smith, whose Mustangs finished 0-21 in 2020. "And these girls made it happen against all odds. These girls didn't back down to a challenge. They pushed through failure after failure (in seasons past) and didn't give up.

"To coach a group that kept believing and had a mindset to keep working when things weren't always good makes me so proud," he added.

The Mustangs led 11-9 after the first quarter and extended to a 26-17 lead by halftime. Meridian then outscored Clare 13-12 in the third quarter to make it 39-29 and had a 12-10 edge in the fourth for the final margin.

“Intense fullcourt defense and great ball movement helped us get good shots and the shots we wanted,” said Smith.

Halen McLaughlin led the Mustangs with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Grace Chinavare had 15 points and four assists, Taylor Hopkins had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Josie Barriger added six assists.

"Play harder for longer, practice how you play, and compete with competitive stamina -- those are three of our mottos that defined our season," said Smith. "I couldn't be more proud of a group that gave it their all for the girl next to them. That's team, and that's special."

Meridian (18-1 overall, 14-0 JPC) will head to Beal City on Wednesday to face Pinconning in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal.

Comments / 1

Prep scoring leaders (through March 1)

(Minimum 8.0 ppg average, minimum 14 games played)   GIRLS Name, School                                       Points            Games           Average Katelyn Pnaeck, Coleman                       380                  20                   19.0 Caitlyn Dickerson, CBA                         360                 19                    18.9 Alexa Kolnitys, Dow                              369                 20                    18.5
Meet your local state-qualifying wrestlers

AIDAN WARDELL, DOW HIGH SENIOR *Qualified for Division 1 state final at 189 pounds Career Highlights: Three-time regional and state qualifier; finished third in state at 189 pounds in 2021, seventh in state at 171 pounds in 2020; Saginaw Valley League individual champion, SVL Wrestler of the Year, and regional champion in 2022
NU Roundup: Women's hoops wins regular-season finale, men lose

Northwood defeated visiting Wisconsin Parkside 96-91 in GLIAC women's basketball on Saturday to conclude the regular season at 18-9 overall and 12-8 in the conference, while the Rangers fall to 15-14, 12-8. The Timberwolves will head to Michigan Tech to face the Huskies in a GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
