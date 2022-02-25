No widespread power outages reported in Northern Arkansas

ARKANSAS – Electric companies in Northern Arkansas are thankful the precipitation we saw fall on Thursday was mostly in the form of sleet.

While crews stayed prepared for the worst, no major power outages have been reported.

Heading into the night, crews are monitoring what effects, if any, could come from the precipitation we’ve seen.

“My concern going into the overnight hours is that the winds are going to be picking up tonight,” said Mel Coleman, CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative. “You get a combination of even a light coating of ice on trees and power lines, and you get heavy winds in, you’re going to have some issues caused from the winds. They don’t look to be that heavy for the night, but it could cause us some outages through the night. Again, I don’t anticipate anything widespread.”

The main streets in Mountain Home remained, for the most part, clear. Side streets and parking lots can get a little slick and slushy.

Crews in Baxter County continued to clear the roads Thursday night.

