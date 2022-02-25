ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No widespread power outages reported in Northern Arkansas

By Ashley Eddy, Connor Wilson
 4 days ago

ARKANSAS – Electric companies in Northern Arkansas are thankful the precipitation we saw fall on Thursday was mostly in the form of sleet.

While crews stayed prepared for the worst, no major power outages have been reported.

Heading into the night, crews are monitoring what effects, if any, could come from the precipitation we’ve seen.

“My concern going into the overnight hours is that the winds are going to be picking up tonight,” said Mel Coleman, CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative. “You get a combination of even a light coating of ice on trees and power lines, and you get heavy winds in, you’re going to have some issues caused from the winds. They don’t look to be that heavy for the night, but it could cause us some outages through the night. Again, I don’t anticipate anything widespread.”

The main streets in Mountain Home remained, for the most part, clear. Side streets and parking lots can get a little slick and slushy.

Crews in Baxter County continued to clear the roads Thursday night.

KOLR10 News

How you can prepare for any potential severe weather

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All local emergency managers are encouraged to teach Missourians about preparing for severe weather during the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This week begins on March 7 and lasts until March 11. “Although many Missourians associate severe weather with the spring and summer months, there is no tornado season,” said Jim Remillard, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Watch the official kickoff of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — March 1 marks the first day of catch-and-keep fishing season at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, and Montauk State Park near Salem. Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season begins at 6:30 a.m. and angles are required to have a fishing permit and a daily trout tag to […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

What’s the difference between meteorological seasons and astronomical seasons?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For meteorologists and climatologists spring begins every year on March 1. This differs from astronomical spring. But why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin on different dates? Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar. We generally […]
ASTRONOMY
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Arkansas State
Springfield, MO
Industry
KOLR10 News

Fire crews respond to fire in downtown Cassville

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters responded to a building on fire in downtown Cassville, Tuesday morning. The fire started in the building known as Old Hall Theater. Crews were seen on a ladder pouring water to extinguish the fire. According to the Cassville Democrat, the fire began after 7 a.m. in the apartment buildings on the […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth closes COVID-19 ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Steve Edwards of CoxHealth in Springfield announced on Twitter Monday, February 28 that CoxHealth Springfield has now closed the 81 bed COVID-19 ICU. Edwards added that the hospital currently has 64 COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 positivity is down. “This is a tremendous relief and gives us a great sense of hope,” tweeted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson Duck Tours return for summer season

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson’s Duck Tours are opening this spring with new boats. The boats have a foam-filled hull and have been certified by the US Coast Guard. The new company is now hiring for the summer season. The boats will sail on Lake Taneycomo after setting sail from the Branson Landing. “The safety of […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Trucker protest reaching the Ozarks on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A massive convoy of semi trucks is headed for the Ozarks. The “People’s Convoy” is a group of hundreds of truckers driving coast to coast as a way to protest vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. On Sunday, the group- which at times has included up to 1,500 trucks stretching eight miles- made […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Boil Order issued for the city of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mo.– A boil water order has been issued for Greenfield, to be lifted at a later date. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued the order on Saturday after one of the well pumps supplying Greenfield went out of order. Greenfield is in the meantime using a domestic well, whose water quality is currently […]
GREENFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where you can walk in and get a vaccine in Greene County this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is holding more walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics. Anyone who receives their first or second vaccine dose at one of the clinics will get a $50 gift card. Locations for the clinics include: the Library Center on South Campbell in Springfield on Monday, 2/28 The Willard Public Library […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

School bus mask requirement lifted in two school districts

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District and Ozark School District announced students will no longer be required to wear masks on buses. The two school districts made the announcement through social media that on Monday, February 28, masks requirements on buses will be lifted. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

C-130 planes take to the sky in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo – You might see extra aircraft in the sky during today’s Missouri National Guard training exercises. The Branson Airport has advised that the Missouri National Guard will be performing routine training exercises in Taney County this afternoon, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The Guard will be flying C-130s for their routine […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KOLR10 News

People’s Convoy passes through Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people came out Monday in Joplin to show support for “The People’s Convoy” as it passed through town. Hundreds of vehicles from semis to trucks and even RV campers passed by cheering supporters with American flags and signs just before 10:00 AM on I-44. This convoy, along with many others, […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield’s new flag will be raised Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders will raise the new city flag during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 1. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Park Central Square. The decision to adopt the blue and white design came after several citizen surveys and city council meetings where some speakers said the new […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Strafford sweeps districts, reach state

SPARTA, Mo. — Not everyone gets to go to the state tournament. Well, unless you play for the Strafford girls’ basketball team. Strafford beat Skyline 65-53 on Friday night in Sparta to win its seventh straight district championship and punch the ticket to the state tournament. The Indians beat Fair Grove, Sparta and then Skyline […]
STRAFFORD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Healthcare opens new medical office building

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare has opened a new medical office building offering over 20 special types of care. The Shaw Medical Center in West Plains, Missouri, is about 100,000 square feet and includes a coffee shop, chapel, pharmacy, and restaurant. “We are more than excited to see our latest expansion project come to […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

