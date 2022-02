Philadelphia, PA — The Dayton Flyers suffered its most disappointing loss of the season Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, PA losing 62-60 to the La Salle Explorers at the Tom Gola Arena. UD led, 30-19, at the half and had a 36-21 advantage at one point in the second half. But the Explorers went on a 17-0 run over a stretch of nearly seven minutes to take a 38-36 lead and never trailed after that. La Salle scored 43 second half points making 57 percent of their shots after halftime. The Flyers fell to 20-9 overall, 13-3 in the Atlantic 10 and were dealt a crushing a blow to any at-large hopes in the NCAA Tournament.

