Wichita Falls woman hopes to rally support for Ukrainians amid invasion by Russia

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — As the Russian military continues its invasion of Ukraine , many around the world are wondering what could be next for Ukraine and its people.

Locally, a Wichita Falls resident with connections to the embattled country has been in contact with friends living through the chaos.

Sarah Walton said her time in Ukraine was peaceful and an experience she’ll never forget, but after talking to her friends in Ukraine, she said if world leaders don ‘t step in soon, peace for Ukraine will be a thing of the past.

That’s the current reality for citizens of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country overnight. Walton, a former Peace Corps volunteer who spent eight months in Ukraine, said the country has seen better days.

“They are an amazing people,” Walton said. “I chose Ukraine because of their history, because of the people – they are the stoic people you imagine when you hear about Ukraine.”

As tensions continue to grow, Walton said her friends in Ukraine tell her they are trying not to panic, but they are still very afraid of what’s to come.

“Her exact words are the Russians have captured Chernobyl nuclear power plant and are holding hostages; they are capable of everything, and the disaster is inevitable for everyone,” Walton said.

This invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been building for weeks, and now as Russia faces sanctions from other countries like the United States and Canada, Walton said this won’t be the end.

“Ukraine will not satiate Russia, it will only bolden them,” Walton said. “They’ll hit Poland, they’ll hit Slovakia, they’ll hit Germany. There is no stopping them if we don’t stop them here.”

While Ukraine may seem thousands of miles away from many of us, we can still show solidarity.

“If you know someone in Ukraine, message them and say, ‘Hey, we care, we’re watching, we don’t believe Russia. We want to do something; how can we help?'” Walton said.

As the world keeps its eyes on Ukraine in the coming days, Walton’s Ukrainian friends shared with her a message:

“Tell the whole of America that we are a peaceful nation and a peaceful country. We want to live peacefully within our own borders; we know what a war is like in the twenty first century, and we don’t want blood,” Walton said.

As Ukraine and Russia continue to navigate this unrest, only time will tell what’s next. Walton said many Ukrainians are fleeing the country, but there’s a large majority that have plans to stay put.

