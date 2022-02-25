ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Funding awarded for Millcreek Township School District

By Brent Clapper
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding to the Millcreek Township School District to enhance a student-run program and boost awareness of available opportunities in the manufacturing industry. The funding is through the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) .

The district was awarded $99,730 to expand the manufacturing program at McDowell Senior High School. It was funded originally by an MTTC grant back in December 2019.

The district plans to use the new funding award to enhance the program. Funds will be used to add a part-time CNC specialist, purchase an Epson DTG Printer to expand the Graphics Division, provide OSHA safety training for new students entering the program, continue efforts to recruit students, and more.

“Manufacturing has long had a key role in the commonwealth’s history. This Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career funding will boost high school students’ interest in modern manufacturing career opportunities and ensure the future of this important industry in Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

There have been 22 students that completed the program in its first year and 60 students are currently enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.

So far this school year, students at McDowell have manufactured 7,137 parts for seven manufacturing companies in the Erie area. The expansion of this program will lead to increased capabilities, student participation, production capacity, manufacturers engaged, and students prepared for advanced manufacturing job opportunities.

Governor Tom Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017. Since then, it has funded 62 projects and invested more than $14.2 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program



