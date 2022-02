Kyrie Irving is not exactly Mr. Popular these days, and we may be able to add another fellow NBA star to his list of enemies. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, who used to work for the Boston Herald and has covered the Celtics for several decades, reported this week on Irving’s efforts to recruit Anthony Davis to Boston in the 2018-19 season. Quoting an anonymous NBA executive, the report said that Irving was courting Davis, who was on the New Orleans Pelicans at the time, to join him on the Celtics and that Boston may have been able to work out a trade with the Pelicans. However, the executive adds that Irving and Davis ended up having “a little bit of a falling out for some reason” down the line.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO