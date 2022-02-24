Typh’s Picks: Date with Diversity

Nonkululeko Kunene Adumetey (also known as Nonku) is an award-winning author of “I Celebrate My Skin” and “I Celebrate My Voice.” Her passion is to inspire her children and all children to celebrate and understand that their differences are beautiful. Letting our children know that their diversity is a strength and believing that their voices should be heard is key to Nonku’s mission.

