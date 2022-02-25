ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avant Brands Reports Fiscal 2021 Audited Results

Delivered record gross revenues of $11 million - representing 25% growth from the prior year. Increased recreational cannabis sales by $1.8 million or 29% - demonstrating the demand for Avant's brands. Improved production output by 13% - reflecting the initiatives to boost operational efficiencies. Progressed towards positive Adjusted EBITDA...

Avant Brands, Inc. (AVTBF) CEO Norton Singhavon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avant Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 25, 2022 4:00 PM ET. Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
Avant Brands Launches Its First BLK MKT Premium Concentrates And New Flavor Of Tenzo

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) launched BLK MKT Peanut Butter Mac Live Rosin (1g) and also a new flavor for its Tenzo 510 thread cartridges, Wedding Crasher. "After months of formulation and R&D, we are proud to deliver BLK MKT's first premium concentrate to the Canadian adult-use market. The limited small-batch run was a result of Avant bringing together the best industry partners to ensure a high-quality product for consumers," stated Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant. "As a result, BLK MKT was the top selling live rosin product in Ontario during its first two weeks of launch, outselling all other competing products, solidifying Avant's market share within the concentrates category. This, alongside our Tenzo Wedding Crasher 510 thread cartridge, once again demonstrates how we continue to be innovative, while providing consumers high quality product from seed to shelf."
Why Teladoc Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it teamed up with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc services on Alexa-enabled devices. Those with supported Amazon Echo devices will have access to voice-activated general medical virtual care. Customers in the U.S. will now be...
From the ground below to the skies above, Pittsburgh startups launch their tech to inspect bridges

PITTSBURGH — The January collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge has resulted in opportunities for bridge inspecting-capable Pittsburgh startup companies to deploy their own relevant technologies around the region, efforts that will offer them real-world validation of their products as these companies look to build their own bridges to scale and grow themselves.
