Gold has been resilient at the $1800 level, even with China closed for this week in observance of the Lunar New Year. Gold is trending higher in correlation with the 10-yr Treasury yield. This is what happens when the Fed begins an interest rate hike cycle, contrary to the mainstream narrative that gold moves inversely with interest rates. I didn’t show the comparison chart because it was “messy.” The RSI/MACD momentum indicators are positioned bullishly – at least for now.

METAL MINING ・ 13 DAYS AGO