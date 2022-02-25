HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Forsan falls to No. 6 New Home

Forsan ISD logo (Forsan ISD)

GARDEN CITY – No. 6-ranked New Home eliminated Forsan with a 74-49 victory during Thursday’s Class 2A area boys basketball playoff at Bearkat Gymnasium.

New Home (30-4) advanced to the regional quarterfinals and will face Friday’s winner of Seagraves-Wink.

Cayden Morgan led Forsan with 14 points, Ernesto Rivera scored 11 and Sawyer Stallings had 10.

The Buffaloes’ season ends at 21-11.

NEW HOME 74, FORSAN 49

Forsan (21-11) – Cayden Morgan 14, Sawyer Stallings 10, Thomas Gabehart 9, Brooks Wright 1, Jace Richardson 2, Ernesto Rivera 11, Nick Bacigalupo 2

New Home (30-4) – Trey Evans 16, Kaden Gray 8, Kadence Power 2, Jordan Moore 12, Jackson Martinez 2, Reagan Fiedler 23, Caleb Cook 10

Halftime – New Home 43, Forsan 29