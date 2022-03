Welcome to the third Monday in February, the day we pay tribute to one, or two, or maybe all of those that have served as president of the United States. Yep, we're a bit all over the board when it comes to this one. Looking at Wikipedia for Presidents' Day, it shows that it's a state holiday in MOST states to honor all previous presidents, with the states that do celebrate it using 15 different names when it comes to what they call the holiday, and it's also a federal holiday to honor George Washington. Oh my! Why is it so tough to all get on the same page with this one?

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO