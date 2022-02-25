ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Missing Royal Palm Beach boy found safe, officials say

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlZWg_0eOZIZ8V00

UPDATE: According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sterling Sheets has been located.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Royal Palm Beach boy.

Sterling Sheets, 11, was last seen Thursday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Jay Court.

Officials said Sterling was wearing a khaki hoodie, black pants and white Jordan sneakers.

He is approximately 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sterling Sheets' whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Boy#Jordan Sneakers#Brown Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy