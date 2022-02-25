ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliso Viejo, CA

University Of California Hospitals Create COVID-19 ‘Long Hauler’ Task Force

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izp4a_0eOZIHUf00

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – With the increasing number of people suffering from “long COVID,” where they experience symptoms of COVID-19 even after technically recovering from the virus, hospitals are looking for ways to address their symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVB5P_0eOZIHUf00

Ben Ginsburg, 40 of Aliso Viejo, is still struggling with symptoms of COVID-19, 16 months after he first contracted the virus.

COVID “long hauler” Ben Ginsburg was having a fairly good day, but the Aliso Viejo photographer said he’s nowhere near the point where he can work. It’s been 16 months since he contracted COVID and was hospitalized.

“I can’t drive. You know, I can’t really even help around the house with many things. You know, like, I can’t do the dishes without my heart rate getting up to 112, 115 in a couple of minutes. I can’t go up more than one flight of stairs a day,” Ginsburg said.

The 40-year-old’s multi-system illnesses are not uncommon for those suffering from long COVID.

Doctors said it can hit any organ, such as the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys and skin, triggering symptoms like brain fog, chest pains and shortness of breath.

“It can be life changing,” said Dr. Jaclyn Leong.

University of California hospitals have formed a task force on “long hauler” symptoms. Dr. Leong is the co-director of the University of California, Irvine Health’s COVID Recovery Clinic, which has been seeing hundreds of patients.

“We all work together and address each symptom by organ system, so if you have mental health issues, we have psychiatrists and mental health providers that can help along the way or we have physical therapists if you’re having a lot of muscle weakness or muscle aching,” she said.

Dr. Leong said a minimum of one out of 10 COVID patients develop the long-COVID symptoms that can start appearing several weeks after the initial diagnosis.

Ginsburg didn’t qualify for the vaccine in 2020 when he got COVID, but he’s now vaccinated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

These are the least educated counties in California

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robert J Hansen

Kaiser fails to provide life saving care to Sacramento woman for years

Regina White looking over her medical records at her home on February 16, 2022.(Photo by Robert J Hansen) In April 2019, Regina White had been feeling discomfort and pain in her abdomen which led her to call her regular doctor early that morning and was told by a nurse that she had to get to Kaiser Permanente hospital immediately. She had to drive herself to the hospital around 5 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aliso Viejo, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Aliso Viejo, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kidneys#Organ System#Cbsla#Covid Recovery Clinic
Bakersfield Channel

16 charged in alleged Southern California hospice care fraud

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Sixteen people have been charged with defrauding the California Medi-Cal and federal Medicare systems of more than $4.2 million by enrolling people who were not terminally ill into hospice care. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday that 14 of those charged in San...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fontana Herald News

Attorney General Bonta announces 14 arrests in alleged Inland Empire hospice scam defrauding Medicare and Medi-Cal programs of more than $4.2 million

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Feb. 23 announced the arrests of 14 individuals who were charged in San Bernardino County Superior Court in connection with two hospice companies accused of stealing more than $4.2 million from the federal Medicare and state Medi-Cal programs. New Hope Hospice, Inc., based in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Does COVID create long-term heart problems?

COVID-19 survivors continue to be at risk for heart problems for at least one year after infection, according to a new study. What’s going on: A new study published in Nature Medicine found that COVID-19 often created heart rhythm irregularities and, in some cases, deadly blood clots in the year after someone was first infected with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Angelenos Divided On Relaxation Of Mandates As LA County’s Indoor Mask Requirement Gets Lifted

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County on Friday officially lifted its indoor mask mandate, nine days after California eased mask rules statewide. Under the new order, those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless in indoor public spaces such as restaurants, gyms and retail stores. Although California lifted the statewide mask mandate on Feb. 16, the L.A. County Public Health Department chose to wait to lift its own. Unlike the state guidelines – which use an honor system in which patrons only need to self-attest to being vaccinated — L.A. County businesses will be required to ask patrons for proof of vaccination....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

14 Arrested After 2 San Bernardino County Hospice Companies Accused Of Bilking Medicare, Medi-Cal Of $4.2 Million

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged in connection with a hospice scam accused of stealing $4.2 million from Medicare and Medi-Cal. Fourteen people have been arrested and two defendants remain at large in connection with a scam involving New Hope Hospice Inc. and Sterling Hospice Care, Inc., both based in San Bernardino County, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday. The companies are accused of enrolling patients who were terminally ill into hospice care, many without knowledge or understanding of it involves. “End-of-life care is a difficult process for families to endure, and patients...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy