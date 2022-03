The Charity League Of Corpus Christi held it's annual Style Show and Luncheon on Thursday at the American Bank Center.

A lot of dignitaries were on hand. This year money was raised for New Life Refuge Ministries. The Ministries helps victims of sex trafficking.

This year's charitable efforts raised over $460,000 for New Life Ministries. Believe it or not, this year marks the 88th for the Charity League of Corpus Christi.