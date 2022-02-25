Prep gymnastics: Eau Claire seniors guide program from low numbers to BRC championship

LAKE HALLIE — In 20-plus years of coaching gymnastics, Michelle Johnson has faced her fair share of challenges. But the situation the Eau Claire Memorial/North co-op walked into in 2018 was unlike any other the longtime coach had seen.

Eau Claire was coming off a state tournament berth, but heavy graduation losses left the gym mostly empty in 2018-19. The co-op had to completely re-tool its program, and Johnson didn’t have much experience to work with. Of the seven gymnasts who suited up that season, three were freshmen while a handful of others were still underclassmen.

A program that had qualified for the state meet a handful of months earlier needed to get back to the basics to get its new crop of talent up to speed at the varsity level.

“That’s probably, I would say, the biggest challenge I’ve had,” Johnson said.

The three freshmen that came out for the team that year remember the early days well. They needed to learn the differences between club and high school gymnastics — no small task — all before prepping to immediately step into varsity competition.

“We all had to kind of jump right into it,” Bella Campbell said. “I feel like we all got together as a family. We enjoyed the sport that year, but for the reason of how the team was together.”

They enjoyed it so much that they decided to stick around, and even added a classmate the following year. Now they’re reaping the benefits of the work they’ve put in.

Those four seniors have gone on to rebuild the program, in both numbers and success. Participation nearly quadrupled over the course of their careers, and they captured the Big Rivers Conference title last weekend to showcase their growth in competition too.

“We all stayed (after that first year),” Campbell said, “and it’s grown off of us.”

The four seniors — Campbell, Hannah Firari, Emma Loen and Maddie Weber — will look to extend their careers one more week when they compete at sectionals this weekend. They qualified for state last year, and want to go out with the streak at two.

It would complete quite a rise from where they started four years ago.

“It’s totally satisfying,” Johnson said of the gymnasts’ growth. “It’s everything we dreamed about four years ago. Gymnastics is one of those sports where it’s really difficult to improve in a four-month time period, but these girls have put in that extra time outside of the season. It’s bittersweet, because it’s an end to something, but they’ve worked so hard.”

It wasn’t easy right away. Without upperclassmen to turn to for leadership, the gymnasts needed to forge their own path immediately as freshmen. That required both skill as athletes and determination to assume a leading role.

“It was different,” Loen said. “We didn’t really know what we were coming into, and we didn’t really have anyone to lead us. We just kind of did what we normally did with no idea of how people did it in the past.”

They made it work. And their can-do approach is paying off as they help prep the program’s next generation.

“It’s easier now because we know what we’re doing as seniors,” Weber said. “We can explain some things that we didn’t really understand when we were younger to the underclassmen. The things that confused us when we were freshmen, we can help them with.”

They’ll look to take one of the two state-qualifying spots at Saturday’s Division 1 sectional in Marshfield. They enter the postseason full of confidence after taking the Big Rivers championship.

They’ll rely on what’s worked for them over the last four years to try to do so.

“You have to take nothing for granted,” Firari said. “Always have a positive attitude because if you don’t, it’ll be harder to do your best. We have to not be cocky, but confident.”