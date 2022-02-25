ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets hand Panthers another home loss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7eNT_0eOZF18P00

Patrik Laine extended his points streak to 11 games and Boone Jenner had the go-ahead tally as the Columbus Blue Jackets stunned the host Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida still leads the NHL in home wins (23-5-0), and the Panthers rank No. 1 in the NHL in goals scored. However, they have lost two straight home games.

Columbus won its fourth straight game and snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Panthers, a skid that dated to last season. Over its past 11 games this season, Columbus is 9-2-0.

Gabriel Carlsson, Cole Sillinger, Justin Danforth and Oliver Bjorkstrand (empty-netter) added third-period goals for Columbus.

Neither starting goalie on Thursday was with his team when the season started.

Jean-Francois Berube, in just his third game with Columbus, made 39 saves to earn the win. He is 3-0-0 in his first NHL games since 2017-2018.

MacKenzie Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers. Huberdeau, who entered the game leading the NHL in points, added an assist.

Florida rested Sergei Bobrovsky, giving goalie Jonas Johansson the start in his Panthers debut. Claimed on waivers in December, Johansson made 22 saves.

Florida opened the scoring with 8:33 expired in the first period. Aleksander Barkov flipped a cross-ice pass to Weegar, who tapped the puck into the open left side of the net.

With 15:05 gone in the first, Columbus tied the score as Jakub Voracek threaded a pass to Laine, who beat Bobrovsky’s glove to finish a two-on-one rush.

Columbus took its first lead of the game, 2-1, on Jenner’s deflection of Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot with 9:32 elapsed in the second.

The Jackets stretched their lead to 3-1 on Carlsson’s goal with 16:48 left in the game. Bjorkstrand set up the play by winning a board battle and then skating behind the net before dishing to Carlsson, whose shot trickled in off Johansson.

Florida cut its deficit to 3-2 on Huberdeau’s goal with 13:08 remaining. Huberdeau took a drop pass from Mason Marchment and then deked Berube.

It then looked like Florida was poised to tie the score after Voracek’s cross-check penalty gave the Panthers a power play.

But Columbus killed off that penalty and got two goals — by Sillinger and Danforth — within 10 seconds, virtually clinching the game with 10:03 left.

The Panthers then pulled Johansson for an extra attacker, which resulted in Bennett’s goal but also Bjorkstrand’s empty-netter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Bradenton Herald

Sandin, Maple Leafs hand Capitals 6th straight loss at home

Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Washington 5-3 on Monday night, handing the Capitals their sixth consecutive loss at home. The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Justin Danforth
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Gabriel Carlsson
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy