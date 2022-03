WD-40 Company has potential to be a great foundational retirement holding, with stability, recent growth, and dividend consistency. When investing for retirement, looking for stable businesses in established industries makes for a great foundation for a portfolio. These top-of-the-line businesses often offer low risk and a nice dividend, but due to this usually comes at a premium in value. WD-40 Co. (WDFC) is just such a business but has seen a significant drop in value by 30% this year. So does this now make the company a perfect buy and hold? Looking deeper shows this stable business has seen some recent growth, but despite this growth and decline in share price, WD-40 still trades at 40x earnings.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO