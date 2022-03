NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 75 years, the Cantrell family has been a driving force in parades ranging from Comus and Proteus to Mad Hatter’s and Nemesis. Mckinley Cantrell, who goes by Mac or Mackie, has carried on his family’s float-building tradition for most of his 73 years. Passed down by his father, Mac Sr. was hoping to pass it on to his son, but it wasn’t to be.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO