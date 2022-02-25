ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Jemison carries UAB over UTSA 68-56

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Trey Jemison recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry UAB to a 68-56 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 16 points for UAB (21-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 14 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Dhieu Deing had 16 points for the Roadrunners (9-20, 2-14). Jacob Germany added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had six assists.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. UAB defeated UTSA 87-59 on Jan. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

#Utsa#Uab#Conference Usa
ABC News

Sources: Charlotte Hornets to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN. The Hornets (30-32) have struggled in recent weeks, losing 11 of 13 games to drop to ninth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Thomas, 33, has averaged 41.3 points in three games with...
NBA
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL
