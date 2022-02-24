What's open and closed? Keep watching our list to find out

And here we are at Friday of a short week, nearly done with a short month. While we’re all waiting out today’s snowstorm before we start shoveling (again), let’s check out today’s top stories.

Speaking of that storm, it promises to bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to much of the area, along with sleet, rain and the possibility of a flash freeze late in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Local towns and organizations have begun announcing parking bans and other cancellations in advance of the storm. Check out our list to stay on top of what’s open and what’s closed – free, outside of our paywall, as a public service.

If you’ve ever complained about the state of your street after a storm, spare a thought for people whose roads aren’t plowed at all. The area has a number of homes on long private roads, and for these neighbors every snowstorm is a headache – and a time when they have to open up the checkbook to hire a plow. Once the snow is gone, there are other problems to contend with. Check it out here.

And in every wave of the COVID pandemic, a number of Americans who died of the virus didn’t have COVID-19 included on their death certificate. Their deaths instead were attributed to other causes — Alzheimer's disease, hypertension, heart failure. Experts suggest the true number of COVID deaths could be up to 150,000 more than the official toll. But in New England, something different happened. The area became a model for COVID death reporting accuracy. See how we did it here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.