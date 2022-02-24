ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Triway senior Griffin Braun signs to play golf at Div. II Tiffin University

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
WOOSTER — There has been no question that Triway senior Griffin Braun has been special on the links the last few years.

The numbers reflect that, the success screams that and so it was no surprise when the Titans standout put pen to paper Thursday to continue his golf career at Div. II Tiffin University.

"It feels really good," said Braun of playing collegiate golf. "I didn’t start golfing until my freshman year, didn’t really take it seriously until I kind of got better at the end of the year. Me and my buddy Gavin (Stutz), we really got into it, worked hard and had a pretty good year sophomore year. And my junior and senior year I got even better, and it’s been fun."

Over the past two years, Braun has a 39.4 average on the links, helped Triway to its first district title, first state appearance as a team — capped by a return state trip as a team this past fall — and the best season in program history in 2020.

"It feels great," said Braun of the being part of the Titans' success. "A big help has been H.J. Wenger (The Pines), who has been a big help to everybody. I think he is one of the reasons why everyone is so good in the area right now."

Braun credited Tiffin coach Jacob Miller as the main reason he chose to join the Dragons.

"They were one of the first schools to reach out to me," said Braun. "And I really like coach Miller — he has a lot of intensity."

Braun, who also shines on the baseball diamond, said he is undecided on his major but is leaning toward exercise science or something in that field.

He is ready to get laser-focused with his baseball teammates for the upcoming season.

"Baseball is my favorite sport, but I am kind of better at golf," Braun said. "It feels good to get this one. It's been a lot of stress getting all this together, and we're looking at a pretty good year in baseball."

