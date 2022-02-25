Spokane Police Chief believes police reform laws caused uptick in crime

SPOKANE, Wash.- Before police reform bills kicked in last July in Washington, officers could pursue people based on reasonable suspicion. Now, they need probable cause which carries a stronger burden of proof that a crime has indeed been committed.

Senate Bill 5919 would reverse the law to what it was before, meaning officers would just need reasonable suspicion to pursue a suspect.

“If we are not given back those tools and officers are not able to be proactive to the same measure that they were not because they don’t want to but because they no longer have the bills, and the law no longer allows us to do so something crucial to keep the community safe,” said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

Meidl says the bills passed last July were some of the most restrictive in the nation, which has made it harder for officers to make a split-second decision.

“It’s created an environment where everyone knows I don’t need to stop, and I can flee and they absolutely are,” said Miedl.

Miedl says people are failing to stop for traffic stops like never before, and it doesn’t end there. He used the example of officers going out on domestic violence calls. If they see someone leaving the house they think might be a suspect, officers cannot stop them the way the current law is written.

“This is causing officers to have to take extra time to, one, get to the victim as quickly as they can and to determine is there probable cause, or two, determine do I have enough probable cause that I would feel comfortable arresting this person with the information I have right now and no other information,” he said.

Meidl believes police reform laws have led to an uptick in crime during the last six months of 2021 and into this year. He also says other factors such as mental health due to the pandemic could also play a role.

The most notable is property crime, which increased the last six months of 2021. A 6.4 percent spike happened in residential burglaries in the last six months of 2021.

Residential burglaries were down 6% compared to 2020. It’s a good thing to keep in mind that 2020 is when people were on lockdown because of COVID. Overall property crimes were down 19% in 2021 compared to the three-year average.

Spokane used to rank top 5 in the nation for vehicle thefts, but then numbers steadily declined, eventually dropping to 65th in the nation in 2020.

The city saw 44% more vehicle thefts in the last six months of 2021. In the first six months, those numbers were down 21.7%.

When it comes to shooting, it’s been steady since 2018. Drive-by shootings were down 2.4% but up 30.9% compared to the three-year average in 2021. All other shootings were up 112% in 2021. Total shootings were up 60.6% in 2021.

Miedl says if this bill isn’t passed we’ll most likely see crime numbers trend upwards.

The bill passed the Senate and is making its way through the House.

