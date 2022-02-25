ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Police Chief believes police reform laws caused uptick in crime

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hs7H3_0eOZAzbb00

SPOKANE, Wash.- Before police reform bills kicked in last July in Washington, officers could pursue people based on reasonable suspicion. Now, they need probable cause which carries a stronger burden of proof that a crime has indeed been committed.

Senate Bill 5919 would reverse the law to what it was before, meaning officers would just need reasonable suspicion to pursue a suspect.

“If we are not given back those tools and officers are not able to be proactive to the same measure that they were not because they don’t want to but because they no longer have the bills, and the law no longer allows us to do so something crucial to keep the community safe,” said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

Meidl says the bills passed last July were some of the most restrictive in the nation, which has made it harder for officers to make a split-second decision.

“It’s created an environment where everyone knows I don’t need to stop, and I can flee and they absolutely are,” said Miedl.

Miedl says people are failing to stop for traffic stops like never before, and it doesn’t end there. He used the example of officers going out on domestic violence calls. If they see someone leaving the house they think might be a suspect, officers cannot stop them the way the current law is written.

“This is causing officers to have to take extra time to, one, get to the victim as quickly as they can and to determine is there probable cause, or two, determine do I have enough probable cause that I would feel comfortable arresting this person with the information I have right now and no other information,” he said.

Meidl believes police reform laws have led to an uptick in crime during the last six months of 2021 and into this year. He also says other factors such as mental health due to the pandemic could also play a role.

The most notable is property crime, which increased the last six months of 2021. A 6.4 percent spike happened in residential burglaries in the last six months of 2021.

Residential burglaries were down 6% compared to 2020. It’s a good thing to keep in mind that 2020 is when people were on lockdown because of COVID. Overall property crimes were down 19% in 2021 compared to the three-year average.

Spokane used to rank top 5 in the nation for vehicle thefts, but then numbers steadily declined, eventually dropping to 65th in the nation in 2020.

The city saw 44% more vehicle thefts in the last six months of 2021. In the first six months, those numbers were down 21.7%.

When it comes to shooting, it’s been steady since 2018. Drive-by shootings were down 2.4% but up 30.9% compared to the three-year average in 2021. All other shootings were up 112% in 2021. Total shootings were up 60.6% in 2021.

Miedl says if this bill isn’t passed we’ll most likely see crime numbers trend upwards.

The bill passed the Senate and is making its way through the House.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

Bobo Baggins
4d ago

politicians seem to want to coddle criminals because they have their own security paid for by tax payers.

Reply
9
Walter Wilkinson
3d ago

This is what happens when Liberal Leftists run the asylum, and Liberal legislators who have absolutely no idea about police work make politically motivated laws.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Medical Lake standoff ends with 1 man arrested

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A man has been arrested following a stand-off on W Medical Lake 4 Lakes Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s office said the man was involved in a domestic violence incident and was being uncooperative. He has not been identified by name, but has been arrested for second-degree assault and felony harassment. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Lewiston 14-year-olds charged with attempted murder

LEWISTON, Idaho — Two Lewiston 14-year-olds are being charged as adults after Lewiston Police say they tried to murder two people. Lewiston Police responded to a call of shots fired at 5:24 p.m. on Bryden Drive. They found an adult man and young girl with serious gunshot wounds and took them to the hospital. The two suspects were found a...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 dead, 1 injured in North Hauser Lake Road shooting

HAUSER LAKE, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting on North Hauser Lake Road left one person dead and sent another to the hospital. The investigation started when deputies and firefighters got to the scene of a fire near 8900 Hauser Lake Road. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots fired in the area. Investigators said...
HAUSER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Police Reform#Shooting#Senate
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I think it should be now’: Mayor Nadine Woodward reacts to Gov. Inslee’s mask date change

SPOKANE, Wash. — Masks are coming off a little more than a week earlier than originally scheduled. Governor Jay Inslee moved the date up to March 12. However, local leaders say it should be now. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask guidance on February 25. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward agrees with the changes. She believes Gov....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy