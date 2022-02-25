ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Stress Prompted Gene Hackman Into His Unexpected Retirement

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bN9nn_0eOZ3sD000

With a career spanning almost five decades, Gene Hackman gained extensive acclaim and numerous accolades before his retirement from acting in 2004. So much so, that retirement took Hollywood greatly by surprise. Why would a Best Actor Oscar winner step away from it all?

Ultimately, it came down to health. Hackman, today 92, had not necessarily been living a lifestyle detrimental to his health like what some rock stars have pursued – not in ways that have been widely documented. But one important test he took gave Hackman advice he decided to heed.

Gene Hackman went into retirement due to health needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhI6H_0eOZ3sD000
THE QUICK AND THE DEAD, Gene Hackman, 1995. ph: © TriStar Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In a 2009 interview with Empire, Hackman explained, “The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York.” He went on to reveal, “The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkO3E_0eOZ3sD000
UNCOMMON VALOR, Gene Hackman, 1983. ph: © Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

So, during a rare interview with Larry King, Hackman announced his retirement from acting as of 2004. Though, Hackman noted, “The agents don’t want me to say it, in case something good comes along. But I’m officially retired. No doubt about it.” He says he might consider returning to the limelight if it was a project that could be done at his house with just a couple of people. Otherwise, he enjoyed focusing on his other career and passion: novel writing.

What has retirement looked like for Gene Hackman?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ4YX_0eOZ3sD000
Hackman has stayed out of the spotlight since retiring from acting / Paul Smith/Featureflash – Cannes phone: +33 620 21 47 78 / ImageCollect

“I haven’t talked to Hollywood much lately,” Hackman said when asked if it seemed Hollywood understood how serious he was about retirement, “so I don’t really know. But I would guess that they’ve moved on.” He certainly did “talk” to Hollywood when he was active in his TV and film career. He has won an Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, and earned several other nominations. Hackman also won four Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, and one Screen Actors Guild Award. After Sidney Poitier died, he became the oldest-living and earliest surviving winner of a Best Actor Oscar. His Best Supporting Actor win came from the 1992 Clint Eastwood film Unforgiven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zbfj0_0eOZ3sD000
Retirement from acting meant more time for writing for Gene Hackman / Amazon

Today, life is quiet for Hackman, but not unpleasant. He enjoys watching “DVDs that my wife rents” as well as fishing, painting, and of course writing. “It’s very relaxing for me,” he has said of his literary career, which spanned from 1999 to 2013. “I don’t picture myself as a great writer, but I really enjoy the process.” He has penned three historical fiction novels: Wake of the Perdido Star, Justice for None, and Escape from Andersonville. Have you read any of them?

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
DoYouRemember?

This Is How Melissa Gilbert & Alison Arngrim Hid Their Braces On ‘Little House’

Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim had to cover up their braces when they got them while on Little House because, well… they didn’t have braces back in the 1800s. It’s no surprise that a lot of the child actors went through a lot of physical changes as they grew up on the show, so much that the cast members even have a specific dental routine when it came to their teeth, braces, etc.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Gene Hackman Stepped Away From Hollywood

Legendary actor Gene Hackman shocked Hollywood when he stepped away from his highly successful career in acting. “The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York,” he once said. “The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Gene Hackman
Person
Larry King
Person
Clint Eastwood
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Regretted Passing on This Romantic-Comedy

Longtime movie star Burt Reynolds certainly reached icon status during his prolific Hollywood career. The Oscar-nominated actor became a sort of embodiment of masculinity during the 1970s, earning Reynolds sex-symbol status for a few decades. The longtime actor made his name in a variety of classic films that have changed the landscape of film, even to this day. Some of these films include Smokey and the Bandit; the Cannon Ball Run films; Deliverance and many, many more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Stress#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Francis Ford Coppola Says Marlon Brando ‘Saved’ This Scene in ‘The Godfather’

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is releasing a remastered edition of his iconic film “The Godfather,” 50 years after it hit theaters. The 82-year-old filmmaker opened up to “Extra” about making the film, which starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. He said the mob movie about the rise and fall of the Corleone family was actually shaping up to be a box office disaster. Francis revealed, “It didn't feel special. I was scared stiff. I was getting news I was going to be fired every week.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Turned Down Major Blockbuster on Father’s Advice

Any kind of Clint Eastwood advice, especially related to the acting world, is not something you ignore. Even if you are his own son (or, especially if you’re his own son). One of Clint Eastwood’s sons is Scott Eastwood. The 35-year-old has started to pave his own path as an actor as he tries to follow in the absolutely tremendous footsteps of his legendary father.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy