Before + After: Herringbone Tile Bathroom

Newcomers to the Lone Star state often think they’re already familiar with the local staples—in terms of cuisine, breakfast tacos and barbecue are akin to the festival headliners even your technologically illiterate grandmother knows. However, like any Austinite worth their wristband knows, you don’t hit up ACL solely to catch the high-powered, stadium acts—and the same goes for the city’s grub. Donuts are one dish that always makes the wheels of a Texan's heart go round, and if you have any doubts, take a quick drive around the city and you’ll soon realize you can’t go a block without seeing fried dough. Which is exactly why you need someone to sort them out for you—and we’ve done all the sticky, sprinkles-laden work. These are the absolute best places to grab Homer Simpson’s favorite treat in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO