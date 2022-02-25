ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Ukrainian native shares thoughts on Russia invasion

By Jennifer Mobilia
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJIfC_0eOZ304N00

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Ukrainians living in Erie are watching minute by minute as Russia invades their country.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it’s real,” said Hanna Miticheva, Grew up in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Miticheva grew up in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. She says it’s hard to watch what is happening in her home country.

Biden unveils additional sanctions over Russian attack

“And people, they are all in blood, their face, their hands, they just live in the house and they’re crying and it’s just horrible to see it. It’s just so terrifying,” Miticheva said.

Many of Miticheva’s family members, including her aunts, fled to Western Ukraine for safety. However, her uncle stayed in Kyiv. She’s worried sick about him as he shelters underground.

“It hurts my heart because I can hear the news, like other people dying, other people injured. It didn’t happen to my family or friends yet, but it can happen, so it’s horrible news. It’s really hard to talk about,” Miticheva said.

At age 22, Miticheva has lived her entire life with the possibly of war looming.

Bipartisan support in Pa. for tough sanctions on Russia

“We never had really long periods of time when everything was peaceful. If it was peaceful physically, like if we didn’t have a war, it wasn’t peaceful in our minds. We knew that Russia is against us,” Miticheva said.

As Russia began building up its troops surrounding Ukraine, Miticheva feared things would escalate.

“It’s full-scale war, that’s why it’s different. It’s not a conflict or a crisis like many people say. It’s a war,” Miticheva said.

A war, she and many Ukrainians believe that they can win.

“We are patriots, so we are not giving up,” Miticheva said,

Comments / 3

sos
4d ago

Sending Strong Prayers For Safety And Peace 🙏🙏🙏☝️☝️☝️😢😢😢

Reply(1)
8
