San Angelo, TX

RAW VIDEO: 20th Annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 20th Annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon is taking place at Sunset Mall with the help of Shannon Medical Center and Children’s Miracle Network. The radiothon started Thursday, February 24th, and will continue through Saturday, February 26th.

Through the three-day fundraising event, those listening to KIXY’s radiothon will be able to hear stories of Miracle Kids in San Angelo and hear from specialists at Shannon.

Hope Barron, the Manager of Fundraising and Development at Shannon, shared how this radiothon helps kids across San Angelo and the Concho Valley in an interview Thursday, February 24th.

“You never know when your kid is going to need emergency care or get sick and need to be hospitalized, so we make sure that all the equipment and everything that you’re going to need when you get there is there,” Barron said. “So that is what we are raising money for this week.”

Barron went on further to explain that donations could be used to help fund equipment on Air-Med for children, newborn resuscitation training, or incubators in NICU.

“When we raise money, it goes to basically three different things,” said Barron. “We either buy equipment, we provide training for our staff at the hospital or therapy programs for our kids.”

Barron also says, all of the donations remain in the Concho Valley.

“The most important thing about what we are doing here and at Children’s Miracle Network is that 100% of every donation stays here,” Barron explained. “So if you give a $1 or $1,000, the whole amount is going to stay here to help kids in the Concho Valley.”

Those wishing to donate can call 325-657-8385 on Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Donations can also be made online at Children’s Miracle Network San Angelo website.

