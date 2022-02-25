Madison resident, Ukraine native urges people to support country amid Russian invasion

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who grew up in Ukraine is asking the community to offer prayers and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as Russia invades the eastern European country.

Ruslana Westerlund said much of her family still lives in the country and that she’s terrified by what’s happening.

“They don’t know where it’s coming from or where it’s going. It’s just a very scary day,” she said.

Westerlund, who moved to the United States around 25 years ago, said her family members are doing their best to stay calm, but with rockets flying over their heads, that’s not easy. Some have left the capital city of Kyiv, while others are trying their best to prepare by stocking up on goods.

“I’m devastated, I’m shell shocked. I can’t process things,” she said. “I say things I repeat them but I can’t process exactly.”

A rally to show support for Ukraine is planned at the Wisconsin State Capitol at noon on Saturday, she said.

Westerlund is asking people to contact their local lawmakers to voice support for Ukraine — including aid — and sanctions against Russia. She also asked people to donate to Ukrainian banks.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.