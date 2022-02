Josh Taylor has been warned by his former coach Shane McGuigan to avoid a move up to welterweight.Taylor remained unbeaten and kept his status as undisputed super-lightweight champion on Saturday, securing a controversial split-decision win against Jack Catterall in Glasgow.The Scot is now eyeing bouts at 147lbs, but his old trainer McGuigan – son of former featherweight champion Barry – has suggested that Taylor should remain at 140lbs.“I thought Catterall won,” McGuigan told BetFred. “I didn’t think it was the same Josh Taylor that was in my gym.“I’m disappointed, I’ve done a lot of hard work [with Taylor] over the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO