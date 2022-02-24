FDA Authorizes Bebtelovimab for Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Treatment

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. fell 4.9% in trading on Tuesday, the same day that the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to the company over a video that features the former CEO falsely claiming that the company's experimental drug, leronlimab, clinically benefits COVID-19 patients. CytoDyn announced Jan. 24 that the board terminated Nader Pourhassan, the former president and CEO cited in the letter. This is not the first time the FDA has raised questions about leronlimab during the pandemic. The regulator said in mid-2021 in a rare statement that clinical data for the drug doesn't demonstrate a benefit as a COVID-19 treatment. In the warning letter, the FDA said: "The video is extremely concerning because it significantly mischaracterizes the clinical trial data for leronlimab in the treatment of COVID-19." The company is expected to respond within 15 days, addressing the FDA's concerns. CytoDyn's stock has tumbled 88.1% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 11.1%.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO