Public Health

FDA Authorizes Bebtelovimab for Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Treatment

By Brian Park, PharmD
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bebtelovimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

