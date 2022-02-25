Yakima hospital invests $14.8 million in current, future employees

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial is ramping up efforts to recruit and retain staff by providing $14.8 million in bonuses to thousands of employees working at the hospital and clinics.

Memorial VP Chief People Officer Carrie Youngblood said they recently received a $6.8 million allotment of federal CARES Act funding and decided to invest it back into their workforce, along with contributing their own funds.

“We felt very strongly about investing into our most valuable resource: our people,” Youngblood said.

All employees across the organization will be receiving a gratitude bonus of up to $1,000 and those in critical positions that are understaffed will be receiving additional bonuses.

“In rolling this out, which we have just done this week, we’ve already seen an immediate impact,” Youngblood said. “We have seen roughly 10 nurses either rescind their resignations or elect to come back.”

Phlebotomists and certified nursing assistance will receive retention bonuses of up to $5,000, while respiratory therapists and registered nurses will receive up to $13,00o plus an increase in base rate pay.

“This places us in a more competitive area to be able to recruit and to also retain staff who might otherwise be seeking temporary opportunities either locally or across the country,” Youngblood said.

Youngblood said they’ll also be providing bonuses to new hires as part of their efforts to recruit more than 120 registered nurses, five respiratory therapists and 47 certified nursing assistant and phlebotomist positions.

The hospital has been relying on about 40 nursing staff members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency since last fall t0 temporarily fill empty positions.

However, Youngblood said they won’t have that assistance to rely on for much longer, as the nurses are scheduled to leave at the end of March.

Youngblood said this is just the latest in a series of efforts by Memorial to show appreciation for their employees and encourage new hires.

During the pandemic, they established the COVID hero program to allow peers or leaders to be able to nominate and recognize individuals or teams for great work. The nominations are announced during the morning meeting and commemorated with plaques on a wall outside the cafeteria.

“It’s moving to walk through and see what our individuals, what our staff have done over the last two years,” Youngblood said. “The stories are just unbelievable and it’s been a really neat testament to share that.”

Memorial also added a respite room to the hospital with beverages, snacks, massage chairs and occasionally, therapy animals.

“Our staff, they’re dealing with struggles and challenges that none of us would have ever anticipated being a part of our day to day operations and they need that offstage space to go in and recoup,” Youngblood said.

Youngblood said to help with those struggles, they increased employees’ access to mental health services and set up anonymous listening sessions for staff to share their experiences with one another.

“They need a space to be vulnerable and to feel safe and with each other and so we implemented those over the last year as well,” Youngblood said.

Anyone interested in learning more about employment opportunities at Yakima Valley Memorial can find a list of open positions here.

