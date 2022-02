Commemorative jerseys, one of the biggest crowds in NHL history, and a whole load of awesome honky-tonk pageantry are just some of the attractions on show as the Nashville Predators host their first ever outdoor NHL regular season game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It promises to be one of the best spectacles of the season, so read on as we explain how to watch the NHL Stadium Series live stream online wherever you are.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO