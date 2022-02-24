ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leathernecks fight off Mavericks for win

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
MACOMB — Early in the season, when things were going well for the Western Illinois men, the Leathernecks were getting contributions from a variety of sources, answering every run and eventually putting an opponent away late in the game.

With the postseason just over a week away, WIU (16-13 overall, 7-10 in Summit) was able to capture that winning formula on Thursday night, topping Omaha 87-76 in Western Hall.

“You have to win with a disciplined style and being tough, no matter what game you’re watching, it doesn’t matter what their record is, it’s going to be a battle,” Western Illinois coach Rob Jeter said. “I’m just proud of the guys because for the first time in a long time, we’ve been able to get over one hump and that’s being able at the end of the season, whatever happens, we can say we have more wins than losses.

“To get to that point, it’s a grind and that’s how it’s felt this year, carrying a burden like that and trying to move it but these guys did it, so I’m very proud of them.”

The Leathernecks put five players in double-figure scoring as a variety of players had their big moments.

Trenton Massner led the way with 20 points, Tamell Pearson scored 17, Will Carius and Luka Barisic each finished with 16 and George Dixon added 11 off the bench.

Colton Sandage rounded out Western’s scoring, finishing with seven.

“Coming into the year, it was all those guys at the same time, really coming together and playing well and we’re playing good, but it’s choppy at times, if we can smooth that out, it’s going to be a fun finish to the season and we’ll see what happens in March,” Jeter said.

The Leathernecks never trailed, but Omaha refused to make things easy, falling behind by as many as 13 but forcing eight ties with the Leathernecks.

But whenever Omaha would cut into the deficit, Western would respond and push the lead back out to a safe distance.

“We knew coming into the game it’s going to be a tough game, it’s the last two games of the regular season so we know everyone wants to finish strong and play for 40 minutes,” Barisic said.

After taking a 38-36 at the break, the Leathernecks went to work inside, going at the smaller Mavs.

The move worked as Western either finished with a bucket (42 points) in the paint, or a foul getting called as the Leathernecks found themselves in the bonus less than five minutes into the second half.

“It was a matter who was going to get in foul trouble in the second half, it was them early in the first, then it became us late in the first, then to start the second half, it was who was going to have to go deep into their bench and we were fortunate tonight we were able to impose our will enough to put them in bad spots,” Jeter said. “They had some guards trying to keep the ball away from our bigs and I know that’s not what they wanted to happen, but our patience inside forced it to happen.”

Western Illinois wraps the regular season on Saturday, hosting Denver with the sixth seed in the Summit League Tournament on the line.

The Pioneers are one game back of WIU for the six spot.

Barisic led WIU on the glass with nine rebounds. Massner and Dixon each added eight. Massner also had five assists and three steals for the Leathernecks.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

