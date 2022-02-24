ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ellender girls basketball advances to LHSAA Class 4A state tournament with win over Karr

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F2QL_0eOYz2sJ00

Ellender girls basketball team is heading to the Class 4A state tournament.

No. 6 Ellender defeated No. 3 Edna Karr 59-41 in a Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game in New Orleans on Thursday.

Ellender will play No. 2 Bastrop in the Class 4A semifinals at the University Center in Hammond next week.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL:Houma area top performers in LHSAA high school basketball playoffs for week of Feb. 21

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS:LHSAA basketball playoffs 2022: Girls regional scores and quarterfinal pairings

Jamia Singleton led Ellender with 16 points, and Jasi Jenkins had 10 points.

Ellender controlled every quarter of the game, taking leads of 11-10 after the first period, 25-21 at halftime and 46-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Yanila Morales led Karr with 15 points.

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression. The White House...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Hammond, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Houma, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Houma, LA
Education
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Hammond, LA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Hammond, LA
Education
City
Bastrop, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hammond, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
The Hill

Unprecedented Western sanctions strangling Russian economy

Financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western allies are strangling the Russian economy. As Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine, his country’s economy has begun to collapse under the weight of unprecedented penalties from the Biden administration, United Kingdom, European Union and other major economic players.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhsaa#University Center#Highschoolsports
The Hill

Meta to demote content from Russian state-controlled media globally

Meta will demote posts from Russian state-controlled media accounts or linking to the outlets across Facebook and Instagram globally, executives said Tuesday. The tech giant will make content from the pages “harder to find” across its platforms, in response to growing calls from global leaders to limit access to the Russian state-controlled outlets as the nation pushes forward with its invasion into Ukraine.
INTERNET
The Courier

The Courier

1K+
Followers
807
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy