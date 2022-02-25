SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Man in Callahan found safe

Charles William Royse Missing Callahan man (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: February 25 at 6:37 a.m

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Charles William Royse, 82, safe after he was reported missing out of Callahan.

ORIGINAL:

A Silver Alert has been issued for Charles William Royse, an 82-year-old man last seen at 54221 Pelican Road in Callahan around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Royse has gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5′9″ tall and he was last seen in a blue, gray and white plaid shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans and slippers.

He drives a red 2003 Ford F150 with the tag number 63AATQ.

Royse has dementia, COPD, and PTSD. He is in hospice care. He frequents Callahan, Jacksonville and Fernandina.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or call Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 225-5174.

