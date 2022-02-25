ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Former Topeka Carlos O'Kelly's building sells for over $175,000

By Matthew Johnstone
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The former Topeka Carlos O’Kelly’s location has been sold following an online auction.

Bidding on the South Topeka building began on February 8th, and finished earlier on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The 8,560 Square Foot Building sold for $176,001.10.

According to the auction workers, the new owner is out of the country at this time. KSNT has reached out to learn what he plans to do with the building moving forward.

KSNT News

