Aid groups are ramping up their efforts in Ukraine — here's how you can help

By Lauren Frias,Azmi Haroun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

People taking shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

  • On Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine.
  • Humanitarian groups are working to provide essential supplies to those affected by the conflict.
  • Here are ways to help people in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

Russia invaded Ukraine early on Thursday in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a "peacekeeping operation."

Earlier this week, Putin recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions — Luhansk and Donetsk — as independent states. During a speech on Monday, he called Ukraine "not just a neighboring country" but also "an inherent part" of Russian history, with "blood and family ties," the RT translation said.

"The modern Ukraine was completely created by Russia," Putin said.

Three days later, Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Organizations have been ramping up humanitarian efforts to help people in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis. Here are some of them.

Razom for Ukraine

Razom ("together" in Ukrainian) is working to source and bring medical supplies to Ukraine following Russia's military attack.

"The problem right now is a break in the supply chain and the unavailability of some crucial medical supplies," a spokesperson for the organization said. "You can no longer buy medical stuff that is necessary for tactical medicine in Ukraine, and there isn't enough in Ukrainian army supplies."

"Volunteers are ready to deliver these supplies, but they can't procure them," they continued, adding that the organization was trying to source supplies from the US and Europe, including tourniquets and trauma bandages.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund has been scaling up programs amid the crisis, which has affected 3.4 million people — including 510,000 children — in the Donbas region, its website said.

Programs include delivering safe water to affected areas and placing "health, hygiene, and emergency education supplies as close as possible" to communities near the conflict zones, said a statement by Catherine M. Russell, UNICEF's executive director.

"Heavy weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days," Russell said in the statement.

She added, "Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs."

International Committee of the Red Cross

The Red Cross has been doing humanitarian work to aid the people of Ukraine affected by the conflict.

"For example, to help families in the Donbas, the region where fighting is taking place, we helped repair thousands of homes damaged in the conflict, hospitals, and primary healthcare facilities, schools, and community centers," Eliza Goram Shaw, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told the Los Angeles Times .

"We provided income-generating and food-producing initiatives and improved learning and safety conditions of schools close to the line of contact," she added.

Shaw said the organization views the situation in eastern Ukraine as a "low-intensity conflict with regular bouts of violence that has claimed the lives of many people, destroyed homes, and kept whole families separated."

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Revived Soldiers of Ukraine is a nonprofit organization providing medical aid and support to Ukrainian soldiers and their families. It also serves "people who suffered and were affected by military conflict in ATO zone (anti-terrorist operation in Eastern Ukraine)," its website said.

United Help Ukraine

The nonprofit group launched a fundraising campaign in the wake of the Russian invasion to provide first-aid kits and other emergency medical supplies to the front lines of the conflict.

"Ukraine is under attack now, we need to prepare to help in any way we can," the organization said in its Facebook fundraiser. "Please donate, create a fundraiser or simply share the information!"

The Kyiv Independent

The English-language newspaper in Ukraine has been reporting on the crisis on the ground, and its team of reporters "has been working around the clock to bring you the latest updates from Ukraine," the publication tweeted.

Voices of Children

Voices of Children has been working to provide "psychological and psychosocial support to children who suffered as a result of war operations," the organization's website said.

Come Back Alive

Come Back Alive is a nongovernmental organization in Kyiv collecting funds to help the Ukrainian army.

Army SOS

Army SOS aids the Ukrainian army by helping to fund the purchase of "necessary ammunition, shields, intercommunication and reconnaissance facilities, uniforms and food supply," its website said.

"We deliver all goods directly to the unit's emplacement and pass them right to the hands of our warriors," the organization added.

Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine , a US nonprofit, launched a humanitarian-aid fundraiser to send "diapers for children and adults, baby food, and essentials for hospitals" in Ukraine.

"With the help of our partners in Ukraine, we are identifying the areas where humanitarian efforts are needed the most," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Comments / 0

