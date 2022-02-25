ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian president announces general mobilization of all conscripts and reservists to last 90 days

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Ukrainian soldiers sit on top of a military vehicle parked outside the hotel in Prypiat, Ukraine on February 4.

Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Image

  • Ukraine on Thursday ordered a general military mobilization.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky said the order will provide personnel, vehicles, and land for the military.
  • The country has also banned all males aged 18-60 from leaving the country, CNN reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered a general military mobilization throughout the country as Russia continues its large-scale military assault in Ukraine.

The declaration ordered the conscription of conscripts and reservists for military service, as well as their delivery to military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to "ensure the defense of the state."

The mobilization, which included all of Ukraine's major cities, will be carried out within 90 days, the decree said. It will provide personnel, vehicles, infrastructure, and land use for the Ukrainian government and military amid Russia's ongoing invasion, according to the decree.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will determine the necessary number of conscripts, reservists, and vehicles within the 90-day mobilization term, the order said.

Ukraine has also banned all male citizens ages 18-60 from leaving the country, according to CNN , which cited the State Border Guard Service.

The temporary restriction was imposed after Ukraine declared martial law, the statement said, according to the outlet, and it will stay in effect as long as the country remains under martial law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

