ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPJEK_0eOYwC9b00
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic. (Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Carlitos Peralta, 33, had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system, according to Santa Ana police. His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home, police said.

Police told the Southern California News Group that officers went to Peralta’s home on Feb. 9 to arrest him — following a tip from his employer about the thefts — but he appears to be on the run. The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

The rerouting of the tests may have begun as far back as December, Cpl. Maria Lopez, a police spokesperson, told the Southern California News Group. Authorities would not say whether any of the tests have been recovered.

Lopez said Peralta put down a coworker’s name as the sender of one of the shipments that went to his home.

“That employee got a notification and was like, ‘Wait, what?’ and that’s how they started investigating,” Lopez told the Southern California News Group.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Juror: Peterson ‘should ... pay’ in death of unborn son

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The former juror at the center of Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife walked into the jury room during deliberations in 2004 and blurted out “that he should basically pay for killing ‘little man,’ ” a former fellow juror testified Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Alabama teen charged with killing family seeks new attorney

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family when he was 14 has asked for a new attorney. One of Mason Sisk’s defense attorneys filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw from the case. Attorney Lucas Beaty is asking off the case because Sisk has some misgivings about Beaty’s run for Limestone County District Attorney, news outlets reported. The Limestone County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting Sisk.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

779K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy