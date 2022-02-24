ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month - Lakina Ingram - First African-American Director of Wellness Works

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to owning her own salon, MICS, in 2017 she assumed her role as the acting Director of the Wellness Works program, being the first African-American Director of the center. Black...

AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
KLFY News 10

African American Heritage Foundation preserve black history in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A quilt highlighting some of Acadiana’s top African-American influencers is now being showcased at the Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics (UHC) facility for black history month. The quilt includes music legends, educational and religious leaders, medical health officials, and more.Some of the histories featured date all the way back to the […]
State
Washington State
WDAM-TV

Making History: Angela Pickering sworn in as first African American Mayor of Raleigh

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, history was made when Angela Pickering won a special runoff election to become the first African American mayor of the city. A large crowd gathered on Thursday for her swearing-in ceremony, which was scheduled to be held inside city hall, but the gathering was moved outdoors due to the number in attendance.
Government Technology

STAR Foundation Director Talks Tech Skills in the Workforce

(TNS) — Markisha Butler's experience in workforce development stretches back to a work study job in college. She worked in the career services office, helping fellow students write résumés and prepare for job interviews. "If I didn't have that experience of working with them myself, I wouldn't...
Chicago Defender

Women’s History Month Celebrated by Smithsonian Museum of African American History

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is offering virtual programs for all ages centered on women’s history and influence. The museum will feature a book discussion with author Tomiko Brown-Nagin focused on Civil Rights Queen, the first major biography of Constance Baker Motley, an activist lawyer who became the first Black woman appointed to the federal judiciary and one of the nation’s most influential judges.
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern University joins major national study to examine potential impact of evidence-based teaching, mindset, and digital learning on students and faculty in “Gateway” courses

Georgia Southern University grant made possible through a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation involving ten participating institutions. Study to expand higher education’s understanding of how Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and Pell-eligible students enrolled in gateway courses can benefit. Georgia Southern University is partnering with the...
The Trace

The Trace Is Hiring Our First Director of People Operations

The Trace is hiring a full-time director of people operations. Working across teams, this new position will lead efforts to ensure that people of all backgrounds can do their best work at our small but growing nonprofit news organization. The Trace is the only media outlet dedicated to covering gun...
CBS Philly

Black History Month: Local Researcher Hopes Historic Marker Gets Erected At Forgotten African American Cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All month long CBS3 has been highlighting Black History Month by introducing you to people making a difference in their communities. But, this next story has a call to action. There’s a forgotten cemetery in Northeast Philadelphia that many say can no longer be ignored. Benjamin Rush State Park, located in Northeast Philadelphia, is scenic and serene. It’s the city’s only state park. In the spring and summer, you’ll find lush community gardens, trails, recreational spaces, Pennsylvania woodlands — an escape from the city. But for all who’ve spent time there, one has to wonder, how many are aware...
CBS Philly

‘Every Month Is Black History Month’: Young Delawareans Finding Out Rhythm Of Black History Alive & Well

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — February is Black History Month and all month long, we have been introducing you to people making a difference, unsung heroes. Thanks to a dedicated community member and his staff in the state capital of Delaware, young people are finding out that the rhythm and heartbeat of Black history are alive and well. Reuben Salters, a long-time resident of Dover, has been beating the drum for the Sankofa Cultural Arts Center and its mission of highlighting the historical imagery of African American contributions to the state of Delaware and around the nation. “We do this every day,” Salters...
