ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Is the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting investments? Expert weighs in

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Dc4Y_0eOYvthh00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Russia-Ukraine conflict may be thousands of miles away but you might be asking if it affects your investments.

Chuck Failla, a member of the board of directors for the Financial Planning Association of Connecticut and founder of the Sovereign Financial Group, said do not panic, but if you have money in the stock market now that you need soon, take it out.

That is his message even when there is not an invasion going on. With respect to your 401(k), this is his advice:

“If this was one of our 35-year-old clients that still has 20 plus years in front of them to work, keep it invested. Fairly aggressively is going to make the most amount of sense. If this was one of our clients approaching retirement, or in retirement, if they were a client of ours they’d already be reallocated some.”

“When people have their portfolios kind of not work the way they want them to, it’s either because too much of it was aggressive, or too much of it was conservative.”

He said not to look at your money as one big chunk. Manage your portfolio as the money you need in one to two years, years three, four and five, years six through 10 and then 10 years or more.

Immediate future, one to two years, should be in CDs and money markets.

The tradeoff is growth potential for short-term security.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut divests pension funds from Russian-owned assets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – More than $218 million worth of Connecticut state pension fund investments will be divested from Russian-owned assets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state Treasurer Shawn Wooden said Tuesday. Wooden joins officials in many other U.S. states who are pulling state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

AT&T offering free long-distance calling to Ukraine

(WTNH) – AT&T is offering U.S. customers unlimited long-distance calling to Ukraine in an effort to keep customers connected to loved ones during recent events. From February 26, 2022, through March 7, 2022, the company is offering unlimited long-distance calling from the United States to Ukraine. The offer is valid for all consumer and business […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Lamont, business leaders call Israel trip a success

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Connecticut business leaders discussed their recent economic development mission in Israel. Lamont and a 12-member delegation of public and private sector representatives visited Israel last week to meet with business owners seeking to expand in the United States. David Lehman, the Department of Economic and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How national supply chain issues are impacting Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Supply chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause a lot of headaches for businesses across Connecticut, but efforts are underway to fix the problem. Empty grocery store shelves are just one of the many side effects of the pandemic. “It’s certainly a challenge to tell Mr. or […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Yale student from Ukraine fears for family’s safety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The world is watching as the battle rages on between Ukraine and Russia, but not everyone’s interest in that part of the world is so personal. “I have my mom, my dad, and pretty much a lot of my friends,” Oleskii Antoniuk said. Antoniuk is a second-year global economics student […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine
WTNH

Amid war, Ukrainians ensure orphans get food, gas supplies

The director of a Nevada-based group that runs two orphanages in Ukraine says when he arrived in the country, he found the situation was more "bleak" than he'd feared. But he said Ukrainians have shown kindness and understanding for the children even in the midst of war.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Photos: Russian strikes pound Ukraine’s second-largest city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
POLITICS
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy