Thanks to the incredible array of authors who've had cookbooks come out in the past twelve months, I've made some of the best meals and most mind-blowing desserts of my life over the past year,. Some of them were legends like Nigella Lawson and Lidia Bastianich; some were debut authors like Joshua Weissman and Molly Baz. From their books, I've gained new family favorite recipes and clever tips. And from our conversations for Salon, I've gained insight into ways good cooks approach the eternal questions of what to eat and how to prepare it.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO