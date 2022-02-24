ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Todd Grantham join Nick Saban's staff at Alabama?

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
I do not know exactly how to put this to you fellow Gators fans, but according to John Brice of Football Scoop, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is “considering (an) offer to join Nick Saban’s staff” with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The article noted that Grantham’s potential role is yet to be determined.

The 55-year-old defensive guru was among the highest-paid assistants in college football in 2021 before getting sacked midseason by Dan Mullen — who would also experience the sharp blade of the ax a few weeks later. The performance from the defensive corps in Gainesville during his tenure left a lot to be desired, to put things lightly. His side of the line of scrimmage was the Achilles heel for a 2020 squad that had a record-setting offense and 2021 exposed his scheme as a failure during the SEC schedule.

So why would Nick Saban and Tide want a castoff like Grantham on their sidelines? It is extremely unlikely that they do, but one never knows when it comes to college football. This is probably much ado about nothing until corroborating reports come out. Until then, do not hold your breath on this news.

