Being in a cross-cultural marriage has allowed me and my husband to open each other’s minds and palates to strange and exotic foods. For me, that’s buttered noodles. I grew up eating strong-flavored dishes, like stir-fries and curries, so I didn’t get it when he waxed nostalgic about plain noodles seasoned with nothing but butter and Parmesan cheese (although, let’s be real, it was the ‘80s so it was probably margarine). “Sometimes they were served with peas on the side, also buttered,” he said.

