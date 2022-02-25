ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Feedback poll shows respondents do not think US should have major role in Russia, Ukraine crisis

By Katherine Avery
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The American people continue to monitor the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

A new AP-NORC poll shows most people do not think the U.S. should play a major role in the conflict.

AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia strife

The poll asked more than 1,100 adults what they thought about the situation. 52% said they thought the US should have a minor role, while 26% said we should play a major role. 20% said they thought America should have no role at all in the conflict. Meantime 53% said they are concerned that Russia’s influence around the world poses a threat to the United States.

Today, 17 News asked: Should the U.S. have a major role in the situation between Russia and Ukraine?

“Obviously we don’t want a war. But this will be a domino effect throughout the world if it is allowed to happen. Hitler started out by invading Poland. Did he stop there?”

Facebook user Sara

“No, we just left a failed 20 year war to go to another? How’s Iraq and Afghanistan’s Democracy doing today? Ah we don’t care about that anymore Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.”

Facebook user Adam

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
