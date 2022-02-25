‘It’s a nightmare’: Ukrainians in Central Texas fear for families abroad

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scared, upset and uncertain: those are the range of emotions local families said they are feeling as they watch their loved ones deal with the turmoil in Ukraine.

Dmytro Chornopyshchuk’s parents and grandparents enjoy a peaceful dinner mere hours before missile strikes and explosions echoed throughout Ukraine. (Courtesy: Dmytro Chornopyshchuk)

Some people there have no idea what to do next, while others are getting ready to defend themselves.

Dmytro Chornopyshchuk’s parents and grandparents were enjoying a peaceful dinner mere hours before missile strikes and explosions echoed throughout their homeland of Ukraine.

“Yesterday was a normal day, and today was a disaster,” Chornopyshchuk said.

Dangerous and unpredictable are the words he uses to describe each moment. He’s only slept about three hours, not always knowing if his family is okay.

“Anytime you call, you hope they answer,” said Chornopyshchuk. “It’s unbelievable. It is just a nightmare.”

He said right now, there’s a curfew in place, so his parents will stay in their home until Friday and then decide what to do.

“That’s for safety reasons, but at the same time, you don’t know, they might just drive up and shoot,” Chornopyshchuk explained.

It’s been a tough 24 hours for Stephanie Dowbusz, who has several family members in Ukraine.

“I’ve been crying a lot,” Dowbusz said.

Grief and sadness are all too familiar as she thinks about her parents who escaped Ukraine for safety years ago.

“I’m really scared that I’m going to have family living under occupation again for decades … and not being able to have contact and communication, which is something that my parents went through for a long time,” Dowbusz explained.

Stephanie Dowbusz’s family (Courtesy: Stephanie Dowbusz)

She said her cousin in Ukraine, who was once in the military, is organizing a defense group to keep his neighbors safe.

“They are on 24-hour patrol around all the villages and small towns in the area to protect themselves, because they know they’re going to have to defend themselves,” said Dowbusz.

