ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘It’s a nightmare’: Ukrainians in Central Texas fear for families abroad

By Jennifer Sanders
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CrDm_0eOYsGpL00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scared, upset and uncertain: those are the range of emotions local families said they are feeling as they watch their loved ones deal with the turmoil in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii0Ug_0eOYsGpL00
Dmytro Chornopyshchuk’s parents and grandparents enjoy a peaceful dinner mere hours before missile strikes and explosions echoed throughout Ukraine. (Courtesy: Dmytro Chornopyshchuk)

Some people there have no idea what to do next, while others are getting ready to defend themselves.

Austin demonstrators ‘terrified’ for family, friends in Ukraine

Dmytro Chornopyshchuk’s parents and grandparents were enjoying a peaceful dinner mere hours before missile strikes and explosions echoed throughout their homeland of Ukraine.

“Yesterday was a normal day, and today was a disaster,” Chornopyshchuk said.

Dangerous and unpredictable are the words he uses to describe each moment. He’s only slept about three hours, not always knowing if his family is okay.

“Anytime you call, you hope they answer,” said Chornopyshchuk. “It’s unbelievable. It is just a nightmare.”

He said right now, there’s a curfew in place, so his parents will stay in their home until Friday and then decide what to do.

“That’s for safety reasons, but at the same time, you don’t know, they might just drive up and shoot,” Chornopyshchuk explained.

How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could affect industries in Austin

It’s been a tough 24 hours for Stephanie Dowbusz, who has several family members in Ukraine.

“I’ve been crying a lot,” Dowbusz said.

Grief and sadness are all too familiar as she thinks about her parents who escaped Ukraine for safety years ago.

“I’m really scared that I’m going to have family living under occupation again for decades … and not being able to have contact and communication, which is something that my parents went through for a long time,” Dowbusz explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sRGH_0eOYsGpL00
Stephanie Dowbusz’s family (Courtesy: Stephanie Dowbusz)

She said her cousin in Ukraine, who was once in the military, is organizing a defense group to keep his neighbors safe.

A quick history lesson that will help you understand what’s going on in Ukraine

“They are on 24-hour patrol around all the villages and small towns in the area to protect themselves, because they know they’re going to have to defend themselves,” said Dowbusz.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
KXAN

Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

WASHINGTON (AP) — The messages, videos and photos flying across Twitter, Facebook and Telegram far outnumber the airstrikes raining down on Ukraine. They claim to show Russian fighter jets being shot down or Ukrainians dodging for cover in their own homes. Some are real, horrifying images of this war. Others had been lurking on the […]
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Russia#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KXAN

KXAN

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy