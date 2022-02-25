ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Some snow emergencies in place for icy conditions

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many counties across Northeast Ohio are under a winter weather advisory through Friday morning, prompting some counties to issue snow emergencies.

Here are the latest counties to issue snow emergencies:

Snow Emergencies

  • Erie County : Sheriff’s office has issued a Level 2 snow emergency due to hazardous roads. Drivers are urged to take caution.
  • Huron County: Sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow advisory due to slicky road conditions. Drivers should give extra time for travel.

Here is what the snow emergency classifications mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

Level 1:

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Roads may also be very icy.
  • Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2:

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Roads may also be very icy.
  • Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
  • Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
  • Drivers should use extreme caution.

Level 3:

  • All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
  • No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
  • All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.
  • Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.
