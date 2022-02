UFC returned to action at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday with a fight card that produced a number of bonus-worthy performances. From early on the prelims to the main event of UFC Fight Night 202, there were a number of impressive finishes throughout the card. Not every fight resulted in an early stoppage though, and a couple of fights that went the distance left a lasting impression as well. Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim brawled for 15 minutes straight in a wild back-and-forth fight. The most intense battle of the evening took home Fight of the Night honors while two other fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO