KEARNEY – There’s an easy way to measure the quality of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s health science programs. Just look at the acceptance rates. Over the last three years, 87% of UNK students who applied for admission to a clinical program or professional school were successful. This includes acceptance rates of 100% for pharmacy, optometry and chiropractic programs, 99% for nursing, 86% for radiologic technology, 73% for physical therapy and 64% for medicine – all well above the national averages.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO