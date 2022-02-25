ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley tops freshman applications record for consecutive year

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNHQt_0eOYqXW200

Berkeley, Calif. (KRON) — After setting a school record last year for freshman applications received, the University of California, Berkeley broke its own record again this year.

More than 128,100 students applied for a spot in the Fall 2022 freshman class — a 13% increase from the year before, the university announced Thursday.

School district alerts community after teen shot near Berkeley park

The record-breaking application numbers in the last two years could be due to the University of California dropping its SAT/ACT testing requirement in 2020 for all campuses– making it easier for hopeful high school students to apply.

Cal is known for a student body of many different racial/ethnic groups from around the globe, including first-generation students, according to the school.

That trend continued to increase in this year’s latest pool of applicants: both for freshmen and transfers.

Significant increases in UC Berkeley total applications, according to campus officials:

  • Native Americans: up 50%
  • Filipinos: up 15%
  • Chicano/Latino: up about 14%

There was also a 134% increase in applicants who identified as genderqueer or gender non-conforming.

Overall, the nine-school UC system had a 0.5% increase in freshman applications but a 13% decrease in transfer applications.

Latest on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

UC Berkeley’s transfer applications went down to 19,300 this year possibly due to statewide pandemic-related decline in community college enrollment, according to campus officials.

“In a year where we saw application numbers across the nation decline, the entire UC saw increases. Here at Berkeley, we saw even more of an increase than our peers. The diversity of our applicant pool continues to be strong, and we remain a top choice for incredibly talented scholars.”

Olufemi Ogundele, UC Berkeley’s associate vice chancellor of enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admissions

UC Berkeley’s full press release can be seen here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County lifting universal indoor mask mandate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara County, masking indoors will no longer be required beginning Wednesday. Santa Clara County Public Health Officials announced Tuesday that it will be dropping its universal indoor masking mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. “We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
KRON4 News

Google sending San Jose millions towards community benefits

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — At this week’s City Council meeting, San Jose leaders will decide where to allocate $4.5 million from Google as the tech giant gets set to move into downtown. On Tuesday, City Council will vote on how to spend the remaining $4.5 million of the $7.5 million Google agreed to pay […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#College#High School#Cal#Native Americans#Filipinos#Chicano Latino
KRON4 News

Cannabis farms struggling despite booming industry

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Beset by the woes of California’s cannabis industry, the scion of Benziger Family Winery who has become a cannabis farmer said he is “just squeaking by,” despite his well-known family name and the kudos his cannabis products have garnered. Mike Benziger of Glentucky Family Farm in southern Sonoma County has […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KRON4 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy